Safety Expert Candace Kita Gives 5 Important Tips for the Digital Age

Safety-Expert-Candace-Kita-Gives-5-Important-Tips-for-the-Digital-Age-main-image

Women’s safety expert Candace Kita is here to give everyone 5 simple safety tips. Most of these tips are related to the digital realm: social media, online dating, online trolls, and cellphone safety. It’s especially important in this day and age to keep your personal information safe, and it’s harder to do so online now more than ever before. That’s where Candace comes in. Watch our below video to hear all of Candace’s expert advice, and be sure to follow more of Candace’s safety advice on www.candacekita.com by clicking the “safety” section on her site.

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.