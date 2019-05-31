The Famous Sandwich of Delhi

Hidden away from the chaotic bustling roads of Delhi, in Chawri Bazar, there are coffee houses highlighted everywhere. They are no so easily accessible, as they stay hidden in the labyrinth-like alleys of Old Delhi. They are so well hidden that they are only well-known to the locals. They house the fruit sandwich.

Fruit Sandwich

The sandwich is prepared right before your eyes. Two bread slices are placed alongside one another, one smeared with marmalade and another with a generous spread of butter. A slice of cheese is evenly placed with small paneer cubes or cottage cheese. A wide varieties of evenly sliced seasonal fruits are placed in between, added with pomegranate seeds. Last but not the least, masala is drizzled over it before another slice is placed over it. For this very special sandwich, you can choose your own fruit from the availability- whether it be pineapple, Chiku(sapota), apple, banana or even grapes, though all depending upon the season. But for your knowledge, you can grab worthy mango sandwiches all year round.

Apart from these, there are sandwiches toasted and filled with cucumber and tomatoes in it, layered with cottage cheese and butter. The masala is again layered up with coriander leaves and green chillies. These hot, delicious sandwiches are served with mint chutney, making them lip-smacking delicious.

The best-known coffee house to serve these delicious fruit sandwiches is the Jain Coffee House. Individual Fruit Sandwich, Malai Toast, Paneer Toast and Samosa Sandwich are also few specialties of this location. You can easily enjoy them with a variety of thick, frothy shakes, hot or cold coffee or spiced tea. During summertime, you can quench your thirst by gulping luscious Mango Shakes.

This fruit sandwich concept was initiated by Late Lala Shambhu Dayal in 1948. He migrated to Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh. The main business of this Jain family was grain-trading, and this coffee house is just a side business. This coffee shop has been selling their famous fruit sandwiches for the last 70 years. It’s become so popular that these sandwiches have been served all over the world by now.

On your very first visit, you may doubt whether this Jain Coffee serves the best fruit sandwich or not.

The ambiance would surely go to mislead you; it's a seven decades old, dimly lit café with no renovations. The Jain Café gives you a feeling of the era of the 40s, giving you a sense how Old Delhi used to be at those times. But on the contrary, you can get the essence of the best Fruit Sandwich there. The quality and taste even beat the authenticity of the other well-known cafes and restaurants in the town.

To get down to this Jain café, walk from the Chawri Bazaar metro station to Nai Sarak; in between you will find Raghuganj. Turn left from there. Walk straight through this narrow lane, and you will reach into a small courtyard, which is one of Old Delhi’s major grain mandis. You will then see the Jain Café far left, adjacent to Punjab National Atm.