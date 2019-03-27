Dead Sea Minerals: Healthy Skin through Natural Means

The most popular sea in the world isn’t actually a sea at all – it’s a salt lake. The Dead Sea is also known as the Salt Sea and is one of the most amazing wonders of nature on our planet. Due to its most convenient geographical position, it has the most unique and one-of-a-kind salt and mineral content.

With the highest mineral concentration of any body of water in the world, the mud and salt of this salt lake have extraordinary health benefits that can do miracles for your skin.

The Dead Sea

Since the Salt Sea is such an abundant and unique source of the most essential salts and minerals needed for the health of your skin, these natural elements are the best possible ingredients for everyday healthy skin treatments.

There are 21 exclusive and elusive minerals that make the irreplaceable nourishment for your skin. With all that in mind, using the healing powers of the Dead Sea mud in your daily skin care routine can help treat most skin disorders and conditions.

Why Is the Dead Sea Different

Some of the aforementioned exclusive and elusive minerals found in the mud of the Dead Sea are almost identical to the minerals in the human skin.

When properly combined with salts and other nutrients, these minerals present all the nourishment our skin needs on a daily basis to remain soft, hydrated, tight, and healthy.

The Salt Sea is the product of millions of years of evolution. The dry and hot climate makes the evaporation coefficient extremely high and that’s the main reason for the high salt and mineral concentration in the salt lake.

The Dead Sea is also different due to its very nature, it’s the saltiest lake on the planet, which gives its mud the most extraordinary properties.

Therefore, this salt lake mud is also considered to be a natural cure to many skin disorders such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema. The immensely high mineral concentration is a direct source of the marvelous healing power of the Dead Sea mud. There are proven healing benefits of these minerals and ten of them are known to have such properties. These minerals are:

Calcium – helps skin regeneration and the shedding of old skin cells

Magnesium – reduces fine lines and wrinkles, cleanses the skin, acts as anti-allergen

Chloride – hydrates and softens the skin, maintains the balance of minerals in skin cells

Bromide – relieves and heals skin disorders, an anti-inflammatory agent

Sodium chloride – astringent, antiseptic, stimulates effective cleansing of the skin, hydrates and nourishes skin cells

Iodine – helps in treating acne and pimples, reduces redness caused by skin conditions

Zinc – heals skin, repairs damaged skin cells, relieves irritation and helps skin cell regeneration

Boron – removes all excess oil, makes skin fresh and glowing, prevents infection

Potassium – one of the most important minerals, improves oxidation, moisturizes and hydrates the skin, helps skin regeneration

Sulfur – extremely helpful with relieving symptoms of psoriasis, eczema, and acne

The Dead Sea Mask

The Dead Sea mud mask is intended for all skin types. It instantly provides comfort by directly targeting dehydrated areas. The healing properties of the mud are extremely helpful with softening the skin which provides the appearance free of wrinkles and fine lines. When applied regularly, the mud mask offers some very important benefits such as:

Anti-aging daily skin care routine

Skin perfecting

Anti-wrinkle treatment

Dead skin cells removal

If you want to buy a Dead Sea mud mask, it’s good to know that this product was designed for an at-home, hassle-free facial treatment, and it’s easy to use and remove while delivering the most incredible results.

How to Apply It

Applying the Dead Sea mud mask is as easy as it can possibly be. Since this mask was intended for your daily skin care routine, it takes only a few minutes to apply and remove it. First, make sure you cleanse your skin deep to prepare it for the mud treatment. Then, take a thin layer of the mask and gently massage it onto your face.

Keep massaging it for two minutes and use light and gentle circular movements while doing so to make sure your facial skin absorbs all the mud mask. Leave it for about 5-10 minutes and then rinse it with lukewarm water.

Gently brush your face with a cotton towel but make sure you leave some of the water on your face to get the full effect of the mask, as that’s the best way to fully enjoy all the health benefits it offers. The more you know about the benefits of the Dead Sea minerals & selected products, the better you’ll be able to use them for treatment.

Going Straight to the Source

Aside from the Dead Sea mud masks and other products that can help keep your skin healthy, you can also enjoy a whole lot of activities in the Dead Sea itself, such as Acroyoga. It’s an event in the Dead Sea region that involves a series of other smaller events all connected, from weekend intensive courses and festivals to retreats and workshops.

