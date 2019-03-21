6 Celebrity Makeup Trends That Will Get You Out of Your Comfort Zone

Remember the time when celebrities used to wear a light foundation and a bit of mascara on the red carpet? With the rise of the beauty business, even die-hard celebrity makeup minimalists are getting out of their comfort zone – and they will make you do so, too! Here are 6 of our favorite celebrity makeup trends that will inspire you to go bold.

Metallic Eyeliner

Photo By @amandlasponsored/Instagram

Amandla Steinberg proved that one can stay faithful to minimalism and still make a statement. She went for one bold element – the metallic feline flicks- and left the rest of her face bare and beautiful. Aren’t you tempted to ditch your black eyeliner RN and copy this look?