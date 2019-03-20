The Hottest Spring 2019 Makeup Trends to Try

The latest makeup trends predict a fun season full of color. Spring is just around the corner waiting on you to get your brightest eyeshadows in action. On top of that, we strongly recommend stepping out of your comfort zone and trying things like bold colors on your lashes. Here are the most exciting spring 2019 trends for you to try this season.

Colored Mascara

Photo By @danialbarbier/Instagram

Colored mascara is what your lashes need for spring 2019. You can rock it on its own or pair it with colorful makeup looks. Either way, the color on your lashes will bring out your eyes and get you all the attention. This unique pastel shade is just too pretty to skip, so what are you waiting for? Colored mascaras are calling your name!