Urban Decay To Discontinue The Naked Palette

One of the most beloved eyeshadow palettes is coming to an end. The OG, the top-selling, the essential, the world-famous Naked Palette by Urban Decay is being discontinued. This is the mother of all neutral eyeshadows, the one that actually started the whole craziness of using this range of shades. It was first released back in 2010, and after 8 successful years, the label decided to discontinue this iconic product.

The news definitely comes as a shock to many ladies from around the world. Literally, every single girl out there has owned or played with the Naked Palette at least once in their lives. Wende Zomnir, the co-founder of Urban Decay shared that this is a very bittersweet moment for the brand, but it’s officially time for them to move on and offer even better releases.

“Today, the beauty world mourns Urban Decay’s beloved Naked Palette, the product that revolutionized neutral eyeshadows. A little bit naughty, often dramatic, and always in the press, the innovative game-changer and category creator will be laid to rest after eight years, without a smudge of regret. Passionate Naked collectors — and pretty much anyone with eyes — will remember Naked as the beauty product that changed their lids forever. It was beautiful and mythical and millions of superfans, from misfits to moms to models, will miss Naked from Virgin to Gunmetal.”- Urban Decay says in their press release.

The palette is made of 12 shades, all neutral and gorgeous. A part of them are matte and the other part features a shimmery finish. In the past few years, following the success of the OG, the makeup label also released upgrades Naked 2, Naked 3 and Urban Heat. To mark this huge moment in the history of makeup, Urban Decay hosted an actual funeral at Newport Beach. Popular influencers such as Shayla Mitchell, Christen Dominique, Kandee Johnson, Chrisspy and Katy DeGroot took part in the event. It was all wrapped up with a touching eulogy by the iconic Nicole Richie.

Ever since the Naked Palette made a debut in 2010, it has brought more than $1 billion in sales to Urban Decay. The brand managed to sell over 30 million palettes in the past 8 years. This product definitely deserves a crown. Starting from yesterday, Urban Decay offers you a 50% discount on the final Naked Palette sale. You can score it for $27 at their website, sephora.com and all other retailers. What a way to celebrate such a big moment!

Photo Credit: Urban Decay