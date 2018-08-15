Perfumes & Makeup

Urban Decay Is Showing “Real Skin” on Instagram

By Updated on

Flawless skin is an unwritten Insta rule when it comes to the world of makeup. Going through your feed you can’t help but wonder what’s the secret behind the Insta perfect skin. The beauty gurus and makeup artists are serving bright undereyes, poreless skin, and seamlessly blended eyeshadow. In the sea of overly edited photos, something like real skin with pores stands out immediately.

Urban Decay is one of the first major makeup brands that decided to confront the unrealistic expectations social media has set. It all started when the brand reposted a photo of Insta user @glowawaymeg, a self-taught makeup artist who isn’t afraid to show off her real skin on Instagram. While many beauty gurus and makeup artists decide to blur their pores and even cover the tiniest spot, Meg is all about embracing the beautiful texture of her skin. Urban Decay reposted a dramatic makeup look of hers that is as flawless as it gets. But the real appearance of her skin in the photo proves that this makeup look is a result of a talent, not a filter.

Urban-Decay-Is-Showing-Real-Skin-on-Instagram
Photo By @glowawaymeg

Linda Hallberg’s unedited work was also featured on Urban Decay’s Instagram. The stunning lady proves that freckles and a bit of an uneven skin tone look gorgeous in combination with a statement halo makeup look.

Urban-Decay-Is-Showing-Real-Skin-on-Instagram
Photo By @lindahallberg/Instagram

Fans of the makeup brand praised its decision to support the work of makeup artists who are showing a real skin with all its “imperfections.” Since the initial repost, Urban Decay posted a few more unedited images which indicate that the brand might be on a mission to normalize “real skin” on Instagram. The comment section on these posts is filled with positive feedback, which proves that Instagrammers actually want to see more real beauty on their feed.

Urban-Decay-Is-Showing-Real-Skin-on-Instagram
Photo By @glowawaymeg

These unedited photos show people that it’s okay to have pores, blemishes, spots and still be comfortable in your own skin. Even the biggest beauty pros aren’t immune to such issues, because they are regular people after all. Another positive aspect of the unedited photos is that they show the real talent of the artist. Instagram users were mesmerized by the talent of these beautiful ladies who decided to embrace their “real skin” and got reposted on Urban Decay’s Instagram.

We are not saying that the different editing apps and filters are bad for you. In a time when social media is pushing unrealistic beauty standards is important to love the skin you are in. Urban Decay is one of the first huge makeup brands to support real beauty. While we still have a long way to go, this is definitely a huge step forward.

Recent Posts

10 Hottest Steals of The Week

Perfumes & Makeup shopping

10 Hottest Steals of The Week

This week we were on a mission to bring fresh vibes into your life! We found the best deals for perfumes with breezy, fresh notes that will rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Slide through...

Blake Lively’s Most Seductive Outfits Ever

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Blake Lively’s Most Seductive Outfits Ever

The queen of fashion, Blake Lively knows how to turn every single clothing piece into a sensation. Although this mega-popular star doesn't have a stylist like most do, she is still one of the best-dressed...

Selena Gomez x Coach Second Capsule Collection

Celebrities Fashion

Selena Gomez x Coach Second Capsule Collection

After the major success of the first Selena Gomez x Coach collection, the brand announced the second one in March. Six months later, they’re releasing every single piece of the latest collaboration. Unlike the debut...

Urban Decay Is Showing “Real Skin” on Instagram

Perfumes & Makeup

Urban Decay Is Showing “Real Skin” on Instagram

Flawless skin is an unwritten Insta rule when it comes to the world of makeup. Going through your feed you can't help but wonder what's the secret behind the Insta perfect skin. The beauty gurus...

Virgil Abloh, Nike & Serena Williams Team Up For “Queen Collection”

Celebrities Fashion

Virgil Abloh, Nike & Serena Williams Team Up For “Queen Collection”

When Off-White first hinted at a Nike collaboration during the weekend, no one expected such a major deal. The two brands finally revealed that they’ve been working on an exclusive line inspired by no other...