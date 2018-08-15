Urban Decay Is Showing “Real Skin” on Instagram

Flawless skin is an unwritten Insta rule when it comes to the world of makeup. Going through your feed you can’t help but wonder what’s the secret behind the Insta perfect skin. The beauty gurus and makeup artists are serving bright undereyes, poreless skin, and seamlessly blended eyeshadow. In the sea of overly edited photos, something like real skin with pores stands out immediately.



Urban Decay is one of the first major makeup brands that decided to confront the unrealistic expectations social media has set. It all started when the brand reposted a photo of Insta user @glowawaymeg, a self-taught makeup artist who isn’t afraid to show off her real skin on Instagram. While many beauty gurus and makeup artists decide to blur their pores and even cover the tiniest spot, Meg is all about embracing the beautiful texture of her skin. Urban Decay reposted a dramatic makeup look of hers that is as flawless as it gets. But the real appearance of her skin in the photo proves that this makeup look is a result of a talent, not a filter.

Linda Hallberg’s unedited work was also featured on Urban Decay’s Instagram. The stunning lady proves that freckles and a bit of an uneven skin tone look gorgeous in combination with a statement halo makeup look.

Fans of the makeup brand praised its decision to support the work of makeup artists who are showing a real skin with all its “imperfections.” Since the initial repost, Urban Decay posted a few more unedited images which indicate that the brand might be on a mission to normalize “real skin” on Instagram. The comment section on these posts is filled with positive feedback, which proves that Instagrammers actually want to see more real beauty on their feed.

These unedited photos show people that it’s okay to have pores, blemishes, spots and still be comfortable in your own skin. Even the biggest beauty pros aren’t immune to such issues, because they are regular people after all. Another positive aspect of the unedited photos is that they show the real talent of the artist. Instagram users were mesmerized by the talent of these beautiful ladies who decided to embrace their “real skin” and got reposted on Urban Decay’s Instagram.

We are not saying that the different editing apps and filters are bad for you. In a time when social media is pushing unrealistic beauty standards is important to love the skin you are in. Urban Decay is one of the first huge makeup brands to support real beauty. While we still have a long way to go, this is definitely a huge step forward.