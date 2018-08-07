Too Faced’s “Tutti Frutti” Collection Smells As Good As It Looks

Two months ago, Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino teased the fun upcoming collection “Tutti Frutti.” The brand finally spilled all the details about this huge project. Get ready for a Too Faced shopping spree, because the brand is releasing a whopping 53-product collection.



Too Faced has a thing for scented makeup. The brand offers an array of scented makeup products such as the peach-scented collection and the chocolate-scented bronzers. Jerrod Blandino saw fruits as an endless source of inspiration for textures and scents that was too good to pass. The new “Tutti Frutti” collection is designed to maximize your makeup indulging. All of the items from this collection will fill the air with a sweet fruity smell while you get your face on point.

Among the fruits that served as inspiration for the Too Faced “Tutti Frutti” collection are bananas, pineapples, strawberries, cherries, pink lemonade, grapefruit, berries and more. The collection consists of 2 fun eyeshadow palettes ($34 each), 8 liquid glitter eyeshadows ($22 each), 4 blush duos ($30 each), foundation ($36), setting spray ($30) lip glosses ($20 each), banana powder ($30), illuminating bronzer duo ($30), 2 highlighting drops ($30 each), and 2 highlighter sticks ($30 each). As you’d expect from Too Faced, the packaging game is next level. Each product is packed in compacts and boxes with an eye-catching fruit-inspired design.

The eyeshadow palettes “Razzle Dazzle Berry” and “Sparkling Pineapple” feature eyeshadows in matte, metallic and satin finishes. The first one offers a range of berry-scented neutral, pink and purple tones. The second one is filled with pineapple-scented beige, brown and gold shades. Furthermore, the new “Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows” come in 8 fruit-inspired shades with an exclusion of the “Macchiato Madness.” These fun glittery products have a creamy mouse formula that gets better as it dries. Blandino claims that they don’t crease or fade, which makes them a perfect party companion. The shades are on the pastel side, but still, offer a beautiful pop of color.

Moving on to the lip products, the new Too Faced “Tutti Frutti” collection offers a 12-color selection of the “Juicy Fruits Comfort Lip Glaze.” This is a fruit-scented lip gloss in an array of gorgeous vibrant colors.

As for the face products, Too Faced worked hard to deliver everything from foundation to highlighters to get your glow on point. The biggest surprise in the “Tutti Frutti” collection is the ” Dew-You Full Coverage Fresh Glow” foundation that promises to give you a “just swallowed a lightbulb look.” Despite the dewy finish, the foundation is designed to cover your imperfections and even out your skin tone. In addition to the foundation, Too Faced is also releasing the “Fresh Squeezed” highlighter drops in two shades, “Frosted Fruit” highlighter sticks in two shades, “It’s Bananas” setting powder, and the “Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Duo.” All of these products are here to help you achieve that celebrity-approved flawless glowing skin. Additionally, the “Fruit Cocktails Strobing Blush Duos” will help you get those flirty flushed cheeks. Finally, to set that glowing face, the “Tutti Frutti” collection offers the “Dew You Fresh Glow” setting spray.

The new Too Faced ” Tutti Frutti” collection is set to launch on August 15 exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

Photo Credit: Too Faced