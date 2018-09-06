Too Faced Adds New Products To The Peaches & Cream Collection

Just before the start of holiday collections, Too Faced has the perfect gift for makeup lovers. To transition from summer to fall, the label is blessing us with three new products. And they are all a first for the brand. After dropping a delicious-smelling Tutti Frutti collection, Jerrod Blandino and his team are releasing one face and eye palette and Too Faced’s two debut beauty lip products. They are a part of the already existing Peaches and Cream line.



According to the brand the Sugar Peach palette marks their first wet-dry makeup product. It is meant for both eyes and face and will completely take your glow to a whole new level. The palette features four shades: Peach Pop (stunning golden rose shimmer), Peach Honey (statement honey-like shimmer), Sugared Peach (a lighter peachy shimmer), and Peach Pearl (champagne gold shimmer). As expected, the packaging is out of this world. Too Faced is known for their super-cute looks in soft, millennial-approved colors. The quad palette includes a mirror as well, making your whole makeup experience more enjoyable. This gorgeousness will cost you $42.

The wet and dry concept means that you can actually use it with either damp or completely dry brush. When you want a subtle glowing finish, grab your dry brushes and apply the shimmers. If you are obsessed with the glazed donut trend, all you have to do is use damp makeup tools.

When it comes to the first beauty lip products from Too Faced, you can expect two essentials. The Peach Lip Balm and the Peach Lip Scrub will retail for $17 each. Blandino talked to Hello Giggles and shared his advice on how ladies should use the scrub and balm for the perfect pout.

“In the morning after you brush your teeth, take our Peach Sugar Scrub and massage it into your lips for 30 seconds, and then take a little tissue and wipe it off. Then, make sure your lips are kissable all day with our juicy peach-infused lip balm. As for bedtime, I never go to bed without lip balm. Our Peach Lip Balm is cushiony and drenches your lips with shine and hydration so that you wake up with the perfect pout.”- Jerrod told Hello Giggles.

But that’s not all makeup addicts! To surprise the fans, the label is re-launching their Peach Kiss Lipstick and delivers ten new shades. Each one will cost $21. You can expect a pretty range of hues including nude tones, bold fuchsia, soft pink, mauve and more. The three new Sweet Peach products and the lipsticks will be released on September 4. You can shop them at toofaced.com or visit Sephora to score the new drops.