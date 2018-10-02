The Sharp Lip To Go With Your Chic Outfit

Planning a night out and you want to look Chić from head to toe?

Watch this quick tutorial on how to cheat a pointed lip that’s a great

final touch on your chić look. If you like the colors I am using you can also shop them below.

STEPS

1. Line the lips: Using the lip liner of your choice and start at the inside peak of your lips. Make a line from the top going diagonally to the opposite side of the lip. Repeat with the opposite peak forming an “x” in the center of the lips. Then connect the corners of the top lip to the peaks. Line your bottom lip how you naturally would.

2. Fill the rest of the lip in with the lip liner. This gives the lip shape that you have created a more natural appearance, because it it all the same color now.

3. Apply lipstick that’s similar in color to the lip liner.

Done!

In my Video I used:

MAC Lipliner In Dervish For $18.00 Here

