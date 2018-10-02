The New Eyeshadow Trend is What???

Don’t you just love when your makeup is blended to perfection? But, let’s admit it: blending is a full-time job! That flawlessly blended eyeshadow didn’t just happen. You have to take your time and get your blending brushes in action.

The latest celebrity eyeshadow trend is actually going to make your life easier. It turns out that you don’t have to blend that hard anymore! According to celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who gets to glam up the likes of Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and more, blending your eyeshadow isn’t essential. Hung and some other makeup artists offered a fresh perspective on high-glam makeup: unblended eyeshadow where you can actually see harsh lines! Hey, it’s not as scary as it sounds. Just flip through these images and you’ll get obsessed with the latest eyeshadow trend!

Bella Hadid

Of course, Bella Hadid was one of the first celebrities to try the unblended eyeshadow trend. The model and her makeup artist Hung Vanngo went for a bold look with a pop of gold on the lids.