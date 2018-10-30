The Most Creative Lip Art Not Just For Halloween

The-Most-Creative-Lip-Art-Not-Just-For-Halloween-11

Normally, I’m sure you just swipe on your lipstick, and you are done. On the other hand, you might spend hours blending that eyeshadow to perfection. We don’t really have a habit of wearing lip art outside in public, but these photos will convince you to do so. Take a look at the most creative lip art that you can wear any day of the year, not just for Halloween.

The-Most-Creative-Lip-Art-Not-Just-For-Halloween

Photo By @vladamua/Instagram

Vlada MUA came up with one of the most creative lip art ideas. To honor the tools she uses to create her insanely gorgeous lip art, she painted melting lipsticks on her pout.

Prev Page1 of 8

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.