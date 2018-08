It’s the last month of summer and we are already obsessing over the upcoming makeup trends. Fall is such a fun season to get experimental with bold makeup looks. So, let’s get your face ready for the upcoming season. Feast your eyes on the biggest fall 2018 makeup trends.

Floating Eyeliner

If you never managed to master the feline flick, there is a new beginner-friendly eyeliner trend on the way. The floating liner is so easy to achieve and looks so edgy at the same time.