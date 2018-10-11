The Best Looks Created Using the KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Palette

The Classic Blossom Collection by KKW Beauty consists of versatile makeup goodies you can use all year round. Inspired by Kim Kardashian‘s love for the pink-hued cherry blossom trees, this collection includes tones of soft pink, berry, red and nude hues. The 10-pan eye shadow palette offers endless combinations. To celebrate our love for it, we rounded up our favorite looks created using the Classic Blossom palette.

This smokey look by Shayla is giving us life! Instead of doing your go-to black and brown smokey, the Classic Blossom palette gives you a chance to dip your brushes into an array of soft pink and mauve shades and give your smokey eye a fresh look.