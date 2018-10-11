The Best Looks Created Using the KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Palette

The-Best-Look-Created-Using-KKW-Classic-Blossom-Palette

The Classic Blossom Collection by KKW Beauty consists of versatile makeup goodies you can use all year round. Inspired by Kim Kardashian‘s love for the pink-hued cherry blossom trees, this collection includes tones of soft pink, berry, red and nude hues. The 10-pan eye shadow palette offers endless combinations. To celebrate our love for it, we rounded up our favorite looks created using the Classic Blossom palette.

The-Best-Look-Created-Using-KKW-Classic-Blossom-Palette

Photo By @makeupshayla/Instagram

This smokey look by Shayla is giving us life! Instead of doing your go-to black and brown smokey, the Classic Blossom palette gives you a chance to dip your brushes into an array of soft pink and mauve shades and give your smokey eye a fresh look.

Prev Page1 of 8

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.