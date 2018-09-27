The Beauty Trends We Are Obsessing Over From SS 2019 PFW

During every fashion month, we keep our hopes high that designers will show beauty looks that we can manage to copy in real life. Don’t get us wrong! We love over-the-top runway beauty! If something is too extra we can always try to tone it down and wear it in real life. SS 2019 PFW offered a little bit of everything. Here are the beauty trends that got us obsessed.

Flower Power

Photo Credit: Getty Images

This look is so pretty that we are tempted to cover our hair and face in floral accessories. Although flower-shaped hair accessories aren’t something new, a giant flower on the face certainly it is. If you are a flower obsessive like we are, you must be looking for an event to rock this look. That orange neon lipstick is another thing we are stealing for Spring 2019.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion & makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing her love for all things fashion & beauty won and now she is a full-time freelancer.