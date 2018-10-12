Rihanna’s Idea For Holiday Glam Will Get You Obsessed

The holiday season is slowly approaching, which means countless exciting beauty releases. Rihanna is certainly not messing around when it comes to holiday collections. The star already flaunted the boldest look we’ve seen recently, which gave us a glimpse of what to expect from her during the most glamorous time of the year. She already showcased the new Fenty Beauty Chillowt collection in action with a look that you’d want to copy for the upcoming holidays. The out-of-this-world collection drops today, so check out Rihanna‘s idea for holiday glam and every item from her new collection.

Of course, Rihanna wouldn’t drop another warm-toned eyeshadow palette with a bunch of ordinary shades. The cool-toned makeup look will turn you into a fierce Icy Queen. This metallic lipstick is the unique color you didn’t know you needed in your makeup bag. So, what’s exactly in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Chillowt collection?