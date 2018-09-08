Quick-Makeup-Tips-for-Busy-Mornings

In a perfect world, you have just enough time in the morning to finish your coffee in peace. On top of that, you get a full 30 minutes to an hour to do your makeup and style your mane in those effortlessly chic beachy waves. But, hey, real-world kicks in, and before you know you have hit snooze 3 times and you are already running late. No worries gorgeous, there are still some makeup shortcuts that will turn you into your most fabulous self at 7 am in the morning. Here are a few quick tips to start your day with a killer makeup look.



Better Brows in No Time

If you aren’t blessed with flawless thick arches, it’s worth to spend a minute to polish them. Since filling in your brows with a brush can take quite a lot of time, we recommend you use a brow pencil. Fill in your brows only where is needed and finish them off with a tinted or clear brow gel for a more natural yet polished look.

Make Stick Products & Sponges Your Besties

Stick products were really designed for busy mornings. All you have to do is put the product straight on to your face and blend. Whether you decide on spot concealing or foundation, these products will cut the time you need to get ready. Make sure you have an easy-to-use makeup sponge because unlike brushes, this item will give you a flawless finish in just seconds. Ladies with oily skin will have another benefit from using a sponge applicator: it picks up the excess oil from the face! Plus you can use the same tool for cream and powder products which saves you tons of time.

Multifunctional Stick is a Must

You think you don’t have time to go from basic to fantastic in just minutes in the morning? Try multifunctional sticks! These products could be used on your cheeks lips and eyes. The sheer, creamy formula makes them mistake-free products! Get yourself one with a subtle pop of color, so you can get that fresh-faced look. If you are not a fan of multi-purpose makeup sticks, you can achieve that healthy glow with a powder highlighter applied on your cheeks and eyelids.

Glam Lashes in a Minute

For the sake of looking more fresh and awake, don’t skip your lashes in the morning. If you want to avoid any mess before finishing off your makeup look, just use clear mascara. Don’t forget to curl your lashes with a lash curler. This simple step will open up and define your eyes in just seconds. Then you can go ahead and apply clear mascara to hold them lifted throughout the day.

Do you have any quick, life-saving makeup tips to share with us? Write them down in the comments!