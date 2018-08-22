Patrick Starrr Announces “Destination Diva” MAC Capsule

Patrick Starrr is taking over MAC Cosmetics once again! The popular beauty guru announced another capsule in collaboration with the brand dubbed “Destination Diva.” Patrick is all about excessive glamour, so the name of the collection embodies his larger-than-life personality. The makeup artist spilled the beans on Instagram with a teaser video.



“Destination Diva Fall Collection coming to you soon… There’s a little diva in all of us. The rest of the video drops Sept 3rd,” he captioned the post.

In the video, Patrick Starrr is making his way off a red carpet into a hotel. In diva’s fashion, he rings a bell at the hotel’s front desk. The receptionist brings him a tray full of makeup goodies. The teaser shows the products for just a few seconds, which is enough to notice that the new capsule is full of fall essentials. MAC Cosmetics already has sent PR packages to influencers, which means we also have a closer look at the “Destination Diva” collection.

There are two kits that consist of one eyeshadow quad and one liquid lipstick. The first “Oh No She Beta Don’t” kit includes the “Sugah Mama” eyeshadow palette and the Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick “Ultimate Diva.” The eyeshadows are on the cooler side with autumnal mauve and green tones. The lipstick is also in a cool nude tone. The “Oh No She Beta Don’t” kit costs $21, which is very affordable considering MAC Cosmetics prices.

The second kit is dubbed “Boy About Town” and consist of the “Overpacked” eyeshadow quad and the “Pattypout” liquid lipstick. This kit offers a warmer spectrum with burgundy and rose gold eyeshadows as well as a deep burgundy lipstick. These two products together have a price tag of only $18.50. For both of the kits, fans will need to spare less than $40!

Once again the fabulous Patrick Starrr managed to convince MAC Cosmetics to make the products made in collaboration with him affordable for everyone. So far, the makeup artist and the iconic brand released a vibrant spring collection dubbed “Floral Realness,” a glamorous Holliday collection and a beach-ready summer collection.

The “Destination Diva” capsule will drop on September 6 in the United States. International fans will also be able to shop the fall-ready makeup goodies somewhere in September. Three days before the official drop Patrick Starrr promised to release the full video he posted as a teaser on Instagram. Keep your eyes peeled for a better look at the fall essentials.