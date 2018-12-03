Makeup Tutorial Inspired by Victoria’s Secret Angel Erin Heatherton

With the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taking over the television screens of millions last night, we thought it would be the perfect time to do a Victoria’s Secret makeup tutorial. This tutorial is inspired by a VS Angel that we miss seeing on their runway: Erin Heatherton. Erin was a prominent face at Victoria’s Secret for five years before leaving in 2013 while dealing with body image issues after being told that she needed to lose weight. We understand her reasons for leaving, but we definitely missed seeing her face on the runway last night.

Below, find the list of steps for this look, as well and the products used.

How to Achieve This Look:

This glamorous look was created using all Charlotte Tilbury products.

Step 1: Apply Eye Cream

Apply Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream around the eyes to prep the skin.

Step 2: Apply Moisturizer

Apply Charlotte’s Magic Cream all over the face to treat and moisturize the skin. It plumps up the face and makes it glow.

Step 3: Apply Primer

Apply the Brightening Youth Glow Primer to the face and neck to prime the skin.

Step 4: Apply Foundation

For step 4, I used the Magic Foundation Medium #7 and applied it to the face and neck.

Step 5: Apply Concealer

Apply the Retoucher #1 under the eyes to brighten the skin.

Step 6: Contour

Use the Hollywood Contour Wand to contour. For this tutorial, I used the Fair to Medium shade.

Step 7: Apply Blush

Apply blush using the Beach Stick in the color “Las Salinas”.



Step 8: Highlight

Use the Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Highlighter to highlight the tops of the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose.

Step 9: Apply Eyebrow Gel

Use an eyebrow gel to really brush out and shape the eyebrows. For this tutorial, I used the shade “Linda” from the Legendary Brows Gel.

Step 10: Set with Matte Powder

Set the look with powder. For this, I used the Airbrush Flawless Finish Matte Powder #1 and applied it to the t-zone and the bottom of the face.

Step 11: Set Highlighted Areas with Shimmer Powder

I used a shimmer powder on all the highlighted areas. For this, I used the Magic Powder #1.

Step 12: Apply Top Eyeliner

Apply the Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in the color “Barbarella Brown” to the top lid.

Step 13: Apply Eyeshadow

Using the Golden Goddess Palette, apply color #4 over the full lid.

Step 14: Layer a Darker Shade of Eyeshadow on Top

Apply color #3 from the same palette over top of the eyeshadow you have already applied.

Step 15: Highlight the Brow Bone

Highlight the brow bone and clean up the edges of the eyeshadow.

Step 16: Enhance the Eyeliner

Touch up the liner and apply it to the inside corners of the eyes.

Step 17: Apply Eyeshadow to Bottom Lid

Apply the darker brown eyeshadow from the same palette under the eyes.

Step 18: Apply Two Coats of Mascara

Use Legendary Lashes Volume 2 to apply 2 coats of mascara. While you are waiting for the first coat of mascara to dry, brush out your eyebrows and apply hairspray to them if you need. You can also use this time to touch up the eye makeup.

Step 19: Apply Lashes

Using the KATLash style “Countess”, I applied lashes to both eyes.

Step 20: Add Mascara to Bottom Lashes

Next, apply the same Legendary Lashes mascara to the bottom lashes.

Step 21: Line and Fill in the Lips

Line the lips using the “Pink Venus” Lip Liner.

Step 22: Apply Lipstick

Apply the lipstick color “Nude Kate“.

Step 23: Apply Bronzer

I applied a little bronzer using Film Star Bronze and Glow in the Medium to Dark color.

Step 24: Highlight

I applied a little more highlighter to the tops of the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose using Film Star Bronze and Glow.

Step 25: Fine Tune the Look with What You Feel is Necessary

Do any final touch-ups that you deem necessary.

The Finished Look:

