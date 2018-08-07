MAC-Drops-Supreme-Beam-Summer-2018-Collection

MAC Cosmetics is one of the busiest brands out there, with a new drop almost every single day. They are also known for the limited-edition collections they debut every season. To celebrate the last month of summer, the label is treating all of their fans with a brand new collection. The Supreme Beam Summer 2018 line is made of 18 fun products. If you are into glossy, shiny, iridescent looks, this line was made for you. MAC focused on flawless, ethereal skin and statement lips with the new releases.

Everyone’s favorite cult Hyper Real Foundation is finally making a comeback. The brand decided to include it in the Supreme Beam collection and make your summer even more exciting. It is already selling for $31. The foundation is not the regular face product you’re used to. For all the ladies who are not familiar with it, it’s actually a combination of a light-coverage product with a liquid highlighter. Just the thing you need for a luminous, glowing skin. It comes in four different shades, Rose Gold FX, Gold FX, Bronze, and Violet. If you prefer more coverage, you can actually mix it with another foundation or add concealer.

To complement the Hyper Real Foundation, MAC is also releasing the Iridescent Powder. It is available in two shades: Silver Dusk and Golden Bronze. The retail price is set at $29. We’re talking about a shimmery finely-milled powder that will additionally bring out the shine of your complexion. Just like the foundation, you can use it by itself or mix it with a moisturizer. Both face products are here to enhance that luminous glow with minimal effort.

You will be really excited to hear that the Supreme Beam collection also delivers ten shades of the Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lip Colour. These amazing lip gloss products cost $21 each. Ladies will be happy to see the eye-catching holographic lippies in hues such as “It’s Just Candy” (fabulous ruby red), “Ruby Princess” (statement electric light purple), “Autumn Russet” (holographic coral orange), “Spoil Yourself” (shimmery pink) and more.

The last two products in the line are makeup brushes. One is the MAC 182 Buffer Brush, to use with powders, sold for $53. The second is the MAC 188 Small Duo Fibre Face Brush ideal for adding layers and texture. It retails at $35. You can head to maccosmetics.com to start shopping for every single item of the collection.

Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics