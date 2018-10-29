Huda Beauty’s Most International Looks For Everyone

Huda Kattan started as online sensation sharing beauty tips and tricks and serving huge makeup inspo all in one place. Launched in 2013, Huda Beauty is now one of the fastest-growing beauty brands out there. Huda herself keeps sharing photos and videos of other makeup enthusiasts using her products on her Instagram accounts. You can see a lot of diversity on her Instagram, which makes it the ultimate spot for makeup inspo for ladies from all around the world. We rounded up Huda Beauty‘s most international makeup looks to show you diverse beauty.

Huda Beauty’s Obsessions mini palettes offer a different range of colors that look good on any complexion. This beauty shows that cobalt blue looks insanely gorgeous on ladies with a deeper complexion. She kept her entire makeup on the neutral side to let the eyeshadows shine in full force.