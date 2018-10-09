How To Shape Your Brows To Look More Youthful

Eyebrows can make such a difference in your appearance.

Thin or thick, straight or arched, light or dark, the smallest

detail can make a huge impact. In this quick tutorial you will learn how to create an arched brow that can give

a more youthful appearance.

STEPS
1. Using an eyebrow brush/mascara wand, brush your brows in an upward direction.
2. Locate your starting point, natural arch, and ending  by using a pencil as your guide. Your starting point will be found by holding the pencil vertically in the middle of the nostril. Your natural arch will be found from the middle of the nostril to just outside your iris, and the ending  will be just above the outer corner of your eye. You can make little marks using your brow pencil if needed then proceed to filling them in.
3. Lightly brush over the brows to blend the pencil.
4.  Apply clear brow gel to set, making sure to keep your stokes in the same “arched” direction.  Diagonally upward from the start to the arch, then diagonally downward from the arch to the end.
I recommend using  the Nudestix Eyebrow Pencil 
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more! 
Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.