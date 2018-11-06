The holiday season is a great excuse to be just a little bit “extra” with your eye makeup.

Seen on many celebs and beauty influencers, the emerald eye is a stunning look with just the right amount of extra.

I used Pat McGrath’s Sublime and Subversive Mothership palettes to get my look. As bold as it may be, it’s actually quite easy to achieve.

Watch the quick tutorial below to see how!

Products Used:

Pat McGrath Subversive Eyeshadow Palette

Pat McGrath Sublime Eyeshadow Palette

