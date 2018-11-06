How to Get an Emerald Smokey Eye

The holiday season is a great excuse to be just a little bit “extra”  with your eye makeup.

Seen on many celebs and beauty influencers, the emerald eye is a stunning look with just the right amount of extra.

I used Pat McGrath’s Sublime and Subversive Mothership palettes to get my look. As bold as it may be, it’s actually quite easy to achieve.

Watch the quick tutorial below to see how!

Products Used:

Pat McGrath Subversive Eyeshadow Palette

($125.00) Here

Pat McGrath Sublime Eyeshadow Palette

($125.00) Here

You May Also Like:

How To Shape Your Brows To Look More Youthful

Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel For More Beauty And Fashion Videos

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.