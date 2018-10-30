How To Get a Metallic Ombre Lip

Some days you just need a little extra pop of something.  Those days are perfect for a metallic ombre lip. Bold, and not for the faint of heart, this metallic ombre lip makes quite the statement. Watch the steps in this quick video below to achieving a metallic ombre lip.  As CoCo Chanel said; “If you’re sad, put on more lipstick and attack.”

Products Used:
NYX Lip Liner In Sienna $4.99
( Here)
Lime Crime Metallic Velvetine Liquid Lipstick In Eclipse $20.00
Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick In Crimson Chrome $9.60

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.