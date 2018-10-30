How To Get a Metallic Ombre Lip
Some days you just need a little extra pop of something. Those days are perfect for a metallic ombre lip. Bold, and not for the faint of heart, this metallic ombre lip makes quite the statement. Watch the steps in this quick video below to achieving a metallic ombre lip. As CoCo Chanel said; “If you’re sad, put on more lipstick and attack.”
Products Used:
NYX Lip Liner In Sienna $4.99
( Here)
Lime Crime Metallic Velvetine Liquid Lipstick In Eclipse $20.00
(Here)
Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick In Crimson Chrome $9.60
(Here)
