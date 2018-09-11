Glam Lip Tutorial

The shape your lips can significantly change the overall appearance of your face.

There are two main shapes to the lips: rounded – which is thought of as glamorous, and pointed which is thought of as chic and edgy. Many recognizable faces such as Angelina Jolie, Amanda Seyfried, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jessica Chastain, to name a few all have beautifully rounded lips,

In this week’s tutorial, I am showing you how to achieve the simple “Glam Lip” even if you don’t naturally have a rounded shape.

STEPS

1. Line your top lip first, so that your bottom lip can connect properly. Notice in my video how I almost do a half circle on each peak of my lip. Each peak should be the center of each “half circle”. Then, connect the half circles to the corners of your top lip, keeping the line as straight as possible. This may cause you to overlain your lips a bit, but this is ok. Then line your bottom lips starting at the corners, and lining up the starting point for the bottom lip, with the ending point for the top lip.

2. Fill in your lips all over with the same lip liner. It’s very important to so this, as to make your new shape look natural.

3. Apply your lipstick, making sure the lipstick shade and lipliner shades are very similar, again to make the lip shape look natural.

Here are the products I used in my tutorial.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat Lip Liner in “Pink Venus” For $22.00 Here

Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in “Sexy Sienna” For $34.00 Here.

