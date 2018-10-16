Dior Eye Makeup From The AW 2018 Show

Dior has never been a stranger to channeling a look from a different era.

After all, the House of Christian Dior was founded in

1946 in Montaigne Paris. The collected that debuted at the Fall 2018 fashion show held in Paris was very colorful and artsy, and the

makeup gave the overall look a 60’s spin. Some of the models donned a fresh and natural face complimented by a funky red, pink, yellow, or black top and bottom lid eye liner that

did not connect in either corner. It was so simple but such a statement at the same time. In the video and steps below you can learn how to create this look yourself.

STEPS:

There are really just two steps involved here. Make a bold line on the top and bottom lid, not allowing the lines to connect tin either corner. If they do, simply wipe clean with a cotton swab.

