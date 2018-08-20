Colourpop To Launch Affordable Skin Care Brand “Fourth Ray”

Everyone’s favorite Colourpop Cosmetics has been on fire ever since launching in 2014. The affordable makeup brand proved that luxury products are no longer defined by the price point. With traditional luxe lipsticks priced at $7 and insanely pigmented eyeshadows for only $5, the brand has become the number one shopping destination for many makeup junkies. Now Colourpop is on a mission to rule the skin-care game with the launch of its sister brand, Fourth Ray Beauty.



Currently the innovative beauty brand The Ordinary is leading the skin-care game on the affordable market. Considering Colourpop’s success in the world of makeup, it’s safe to say that The Ordinary just got some serious competition. Affordable brands aren’t the only ones that should be concerned. Colourpop’s makeup products are often labeled as “affordable luxury” which might be the case with its upcoming sister brand, Fourth Ray.

To clear any confusion, Fourth Ray is a separate brand, but owned and developed by Seed Beauty, just like its makeup sister. According to the company, Fourth Ray is focused on a wellness approach to skin care. It supports that idea that the mind and body should be in alignment.

The brand will offer everything from cleansers and tonics to even scrunchies. Fourth Ray’s skin-care range includes products such as the BFD Cleansing Oil, AM to the PM Gel Cleanser, the Keep Clear Clarifying Tonic, the Lightweight Hydrator serum, the Later Hater Spot Treatment and more. In Colourpop’s fashion, all of these products cost less than $15. In fact, the entire range is priced under $15 with an exclusion of two products. The Come Clean Cleanser Duo ($22) and Rose Quartz Roller ($18) are on the pricier side because they are made with real precious metals.

Unlike many skin-care brands that have separate lines for different skin types, Fourth Ray’s products are designed to cater to everyone. None of the products contain harsh ingredients in their formulas which makes them suitable for every skin type. On the top of that, every product in the range is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, synthetic fragrance-free and phthalate-free. The line is even dermatologist-tested. Additionally, Fourth Ray promises open communication and transparency for anything that its customers want to know.

Fourth Ray will officially launch online on August 23. You can get your hands on the new skin-care products on fourthraybeauty.com. Considering Colourpop’s record sales, the products are expected to sell out immediately. You can sign up on the brand’s website to get notified the moment it goes live.

Photo Credit: Fourth Ray