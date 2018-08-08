Charlotte-Tilbury-Is-Launching-At-Sephora

Today we bring the most exciting news to all makeup lovers. The mega-popular brand Charlotte Tilbury is officially launching at Sephora. After being in the business for five years, the label is finally joining the retailer’s famous family. Charlotte is one of the most renowned celebrity makeup artists, known for her signature Hollywood glam. She’s worked with almost every single star you can imagine including Miranda Ker, Emma Roberts, Kate Moss, Kate Hudson, Salma Hayek, Kylie Minogue, Amal Clooney and more. The makeup guru is so iconic that she even scored the highest British order, the MBE by the Queen for her achievements in the beauty industry.



Tilbury founded her eponymous brand in 2013. During these five years since the launch, so many of her worldwide fans were waiting for the moment when the guru’s products would be available at Sephora. Until now Charlotte Tilbury makeup was only available exclusively through their website and in UK retailers Harrods and Harvey Nichols. In North America, the label’s products were sold at Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, and Bloomingdales.

The redheaded beauty magician took the news on Instagram and expressed her excitement about the launch. According to her, the expansion is definitely a dream come true. By collaborating with the chain of beauty stores, all of her makeup will be a step closer to fans from the US and Canada. You will be able to shop every single product, including the epic Bar of Gold highlighter, Beauty Filter Foundation, Brightening Glow primer, and the most recent additions.

“I am SO thrilled to be extending my partnership with a brand who not only inspires fearlessness and empowerment in ALL but who also shares my passion, innovative spirit and mission to give everyone the confidence to achieve their dreams through the power and magic of makeup. For me, Sephora was a natural partnership because of the amazing synergy between our brands. Two revolutionary, beauty expert, tech-forward, rule-breaking, educational playgrounds, brands of firsts, coming together to share even more makeup magic with the world!!”- the makeup artist said in her statement.

We also have an official date of the release. Charlotte Tilbury will be sold at Sephora US starting from September 13 and Sephora Canada from September 14. Her full range will be available in a total of 40 stores. If you are a true fan, and already going crazy over the drop, you’d better start saving up. There is only a month left and too many goodies to choose from.

Photo Credit: @ctilburymakeup/Instagram