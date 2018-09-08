Charlotte Tilbury Drops Pillow Talk Blush & Eye Palette

There are those epic makeup products that have been around since forever, and you can’t simply get enough of them. These are the staples in makeup bags for ladies from all over the world. Celebrities are obsessed with them and makeup artists swear by them. One of those essentials is the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip duo that has been blessing women with the perfect pout for quite a while. To make your Friday even better, the iconic makeup artist announced that she is adding an eyeshadow and cheek palette to the range.

This has been an amazing year for Tilbury. First, the makeup queen launched a number of exclusive releases that won’t seem to stay in stock. Just recently, her brand announced they will be launching in Sephora stores and online starting from September 13. If you are a makeup junkie, you already know that the Pillow Talk lipsticks are a favorite for celebrity names such as Amal Clooney, Emma Roberts, Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Blake Lively and many more.

The first Pillow Talk drop is the Luxury Palette, made of four shades. These hues are perfect for a day-to-night look, thanks to their versatile character. Two of the shades are matte and the two others are shimmery. The price is set at $53. This is definitely one of those essential palettes that ladies can’t live without. According to Charlotte, if you want to score that “supermodel eye palette”, Pillow Talk is the one.

Cheek to Chic “Swish & Glow” Blusher is here to elevate your cheek game. The powdered brush includes two different shades placed in a round packaging with a mirror on the inside. You’ll see the recognizable Charlotte pink mauve hue, plus a statement champagne gold tone in the middle to compliment it. It is actually a two-in-one product that combines a blush and a highlighter. The Pillow Talk blusher will cost $40.

“It started with a dream. I wanted to alchemize that nude and pink, pout-perfecting color that I used to mix by hand. It was a color unique to me – I knew I could bottle a “suits-all” hue that would mimic the delicate rose-blush-skin hue, so one could trace over the natural lip line to enhance it effortlessly. It’s that “has she had them done?” lip booster that beguiles anyone who crosses your path.” – Charlotte Tilbury said about the debut Pillow Talk releases.

The Pillow Talk collection is already available at charlottetilbury.com and will soon drop at other retailers including Sephora and Selfridges. If you want to bundle and save, you can get the entire line for $149.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Tilbury