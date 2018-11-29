Brigitte Bardot 60s Makeup Tutorial

Brigitte Bardot is so much more than just an actress, singer, and model. She is an icon. She is known as being one of the most glamorous women of all time and has been since her glory days in the 50’s and 60’s. While her status as a “sex symbol” lasted through the decades, her looks changed a bit with the beauty trends throughout the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. So, for this tutorial, I am going to show you how to achieve the Brigitte Bardot 1960’s look for yourself. Be sure to scroll through the pages below to see all the images of the finished look. And be sure to stay tuned for my upcoming tutorial featuring her 1970’s look, as well. The Brigitte Bardot 1950’s tutorial can be found here.

How to Achieve This Look:

This look was created using all Charlotte Tilbury products.

Step 1: Apply Eye Cream

Apply Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream around the eyes to prep the skin.

Step 2: Apply Moisturizer

Apply Charlotte’s Magic Cream all over the face to treat and moisturize the skin.

Step 3: Apply Complexion Booster

Apply Hollywood Flawless Filter #2 Complexion Booster to prime the skin.

Step 4: Apply Foundation

For step 4, I mixed the Light Wonder Foundation #3 with a little bit of the Magic Foundation Medium #7 and applied this to the face and neck.

Step 5: Apply Concealer

Apply the Retoucher #1 under the eyes to brighten the skin.

Step 6: Contour

Use the Hollywood Contour Wand to contour. For this tutorial, I used the Fair to Medium shade.

Step 7: Highlight

Use the Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Highlighter to highlight the tops of the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose, if necessary.

Step 8: Set with Matte Powder

Set the look with powder. For this, I used the Airbrush Flawless Finish Matte Powder #1 and applied it to the t-zone and the bottom of the face.

Step 9: Set Cheeks with Shimmer Powder

I used a shimmer powder on just her cheekbones and under her eyes. For this, I used the Magic Powder #2.

Step 10: Brush the Eyebrows

Brush out the eyebrows to shape them.

Step 11: Prime the Eyes with a Light Colored Eyeshadow

For this look, I used the eyeshadow palette The Sophisticate. Place the lightest color (#1) all over the eyelid.

Step 12: Apply Brown Eyeshadow Over the Eyelid into the Crease

Enhance the eyelids and crease with the color #2 in the same palette.

Step 13: Layer Darker Brown Eyeshadow on Top

Apply color #4 from the same palette over the whole eyelid and the other two colors to really intensify the look. Brigitte Bardot didn’t blend her smokey eyes like we do today, so the edges of the smokey eye should be harsher.

Step 14: Apply the Same Eyeshadow on the Bottom Lid

Blend the color #4 from the same palette under the eyes.

Step 15: Apply Black Eye Pencil in the Waterline

Apply the eyeliner Rock ‘n’ Kohl in the color “Bedroom Black” in the waterline.

Step 16: Apply Top Eyeliner

Apply the same eyeliner to the top lid.

Step 17: Enhance the Crease with Smokey Eyeshadow

Apply the Smoke color in the same The Sophisticate palette into the crease of the eyes to give the lid dimension.

Step 18: Apply 2 Coats of Mascara

Use Legendary Lashes Volume 2, and apply two coats.

Step 19: Apply Lashes

Using the KATLash style Empress, I applied lashes to both eyes.

Step 20: Apply Bronzer

I applied a little bronzer using Film Star Bronze and Glow in the Medium to Dark color.

Step 21: Add Mascara to Bottom Lashes

Next, apply the same Legendary Lashes mascara to the bottom lashes.

Step 22: Blend False Lashes With Your Own Using Mascara

Use the same mascara to apply one more coat of mascara to the top lashes, blending the false lashes in with your own at the same time.

Step 23: Fill in the Eyebrows

Fill in the eyebrows with an eyebrow pen.

Step 24: Apply Eyebrow Gel

Use an eyebrow gel to really brush out and shape the eyebrows. For this tutorial, I used the shade “Linda“.

Step 25: Apply Blush

I applied the Cheek to Chic Blush in the color “Climax”.

Step 26: Add Highlighter to the Cheekbones, Brow Bones, and the Bridge of the Nose

I added just a bit more highlighter to the top of the cheekbone, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose. I used the highlighter in the same Film Star Bronze and Glow from before.

Step 27: Line the Lips

Line the lips using the Iconic Nude Stick.

Step 28: Apply Lipstick

Apply the lipstick color “Nude Kate“.

Step 29: Fine Tune the Look with What You Feel is Necessary

Do any final touch-ups that you deem necessary. For me, I went back and expanded the wing of eyeliner just a bit more. Once your touch-ups are done, you have a gorgeous Brigitte Bardot 1960’s look!

The Final Look:

Scroll through the images of the final look below.