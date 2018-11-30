Amp Up Your Holiday Game With These Glitter Makeup Looks

Glitter is the official synonym of the holiday season. For all the women who are already excited about Christmas and New Year’s, we rounded up some gorgeous glittery makeup looks to try. You have just enough time to match your outfits with the best makeup and hairstyles. There’s quite an impressive range of shades starting with fierce purple to orange to toned-down gold shimmer.

Use all the shades you can to create a statement smokey eye for the holidays. The more colorful it is, the more you’ll fit this festive season.