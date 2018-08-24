Reformation Launches Sustainable Lingerie

Reformation is the all-time favorite label of celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. This year has been a big one so far for the brand. They’ve been expanding at a fast pace and bringing a number of innovations. The latest from Reformation is their lingerie launch, which is special for a number of reasons. As a female-founded company, they are not only constantly empowering women but are also very conscious of the environment. Their first intimates collection has a sustainable character, confirming the brand’s efforts to make the world a better place.



“Reformation is a female-founded company with a leadership team consisting of 80% women, who are on a mission to make the world more sustainable. So for our new lingerie collection, we wanted to highlight some like-minded women who we look up to. In today’s culture, our self-worth is too often based on appearance, and lingerie campaigns tend to focus only on our bodies. While it’s arguably hard to show lingerie without getting half-naked, today we wanted to hone in on other qualities as well. Like, you know, brains and accomplishments. Because that’s hot.”- says the brand’s press release.

The debut lingerie line features a number of amazing styles, both everyday designs and sultry ones. It includes chic bralettes, undies, bras and more. The whole collection was produced by using different sustainable materials such as eco mesh, Lenzing Tencel, and recycled lace. Everything is eco-friendly just like the rest of their releases.

Another super-cool fact about the campaign is that Reformation decided to collaborate with four non-models. All of these women are very successful and succeed in their respective fields. With this act, the label is setting focus on mind and not the body. The pieces are also meant to be shown, especially the bralettes, thanks to their stylish character.

Reformation has expanded in a number of different categories in the past year. The brand that once only delivered clothing for adults is now selling designs for kids, babies, petites, swimwear, sunglasses, plus-size line, sustainable denim and so much more. Sizes for the lingerie line start at XS and go up to L for the bras, while the bottoms range from S to L. It is definitely not the most size-inclusive drop so far, but we expect Reformation to expand their scale soon just like Madewell did. The pricing runs from $12 to $45. Every single piece is already available at thereformation.com, so you can head to their website and start shopping.

Photo Credit: Reformation