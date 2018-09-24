Villa Premiere is the Perfect Spot for an Instagram-Worthy Vacation

The Villa Premiere in Puerto Vallarta is a Must-Visit!

Just a quick, 3-hour flight from Los Angeles, the gorgeous Puerto Vallarta is a resort town in Jalisco, Mexico. Being a resort town, there are many resorts there you could choose to stay at, but we recommend The Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway for a relaxing, Instagram-worthy trip.

The Arrival

When you arrive in Puerto Vallarta, The Villa Premiere helps get you to the resort effortlessly. Only a fifteen-minute drive from the airport, it’s a painless trip for any world traveler. As you approach the hotel for the first time, you can’t help but be in awe of the newly-remodeled $3.8million-upgraded building. Upon check-in, you are offered a menu to choose a pillow and a tailored scent picked at your liking for your room. That detail, alone, is worth the trip to this beautiful resort. Plus, you receive a complimentary 5-minute welcome massage to melt the stresses of your travel off of you. Walking into your room stress-free and seeing your favorite pillow while smelling that chosen scent makes this vacation that much more relaxing.

Accommodations

Tucked away by the beach, this beautiful hotel sits overlooking Bandera Bay. You can spend your time hidden away at the resort, or you can walk 15 minutes to the local shopping and dining areas if you want to get out for a bit. While relaxing on property, you will find two gleaming pools, three restaurants, and many beach-front cabanas. The best aspect of the lodging, however, is that every single room overlooks the ocean! Just imaging the photos you can get from your own balcony! And their 24-hour butler service ensures you have everything that you need for your stay at all times.

The room prices range from $250-$1000/night, and every room includes oceanfront balconies, a mini-bar, marble bathrooms, comfortable beds, and complimentary reading material! They have really thought of everything.

And the suites include personal hot tubs that overlook the ocean. What a picturesque feature!

The Spa

Who wouldn’t enjoy getting a massage while listening to the gentle sounds of the ocean? The Mind & Body Spa offers a variety of services, of which our favorite was the romantic outdoor massage. This includes eighty minutes of zen-inducing massage held within a breezy, beach-side canopy. This is soul-refreshing luxury at its finest.

The Food



The Villa Premiere is an all-inclusive resort. That means with what you pay for your room, you receive a braided bracelet that gives you access to all of the restaurants, room service, and beach-side drinks and snacks that the resort has to offer. Want to eat at a nice restaurant? It’s included. Want to stay in bed and order room service? That’s included, too!

Each morning, awake to a fresh, cold-pressed juice. The Chef’s Special includes a blend of beet, watermelon, and guava.

In certain situations, the management can arrange a special Chef’s Table alfresco dining experience on the gorgeous patio area. Here, the chef makes you a flawlessly personalized meal with paired beverages. This is especially great for those with dietary restrictions.

Other Activities

There is yoga-by-the-beach offered every morning. Imagine starting your day with a beach-side “Sun A.” Have your partner come down to get some amazing Instagram photos of this experience, too.

The 24-hour fitness center is open all day and night so you can keep up with your workout schedule whenever you’d like.

The resort offers discounts on local golf, as well. So all those looking for a relaxing game of golf, that is very easy to find here.

And, there you have it! That is why you should grab your phone and schedule a getaway to the Villa Premiere now! You will not only get the relaxing vacation of a lifetime, but you will also get some envy-worthy Instagram photos.

Watch the below episode of The 90s Girl web series to learn more about the Villa Premiere.

