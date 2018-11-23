It turns out that the National Calendar has plenty of holidays you are not celebrating! To give you a few extra reasons to celebrate all year round, we tracked the most ridiculous national calendar days. You better hold your jaw because these weird holidays will make you go, “WTF”!

Chucky The Notorious Killer Doll Day

If you have been a fan of the infamous creepy doll, you’ll be thrilled to know that there is a special day that celebrates Chucky The Notorious Killer Doll. Reserve October 25 to watch the various Chucky movies and brag about it on social media using the hashtag #ChuckyTheNotoriousKillerDollDay.