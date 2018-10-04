16 Biggest Nail Trends from the Runway

A fabulous nail art is a great way to stand out. Fashionable ladies always follow the latest manicure trends from the runways. That’s why we rounded up some of the coolest nail designs that you shouldn’t miss from the fashion month. All of these manicures are wearable, so you won’t have any trouble with recreating the looks. Swipe through the pictures below to see what manis to rock in spring 2019.

Libertine had some of the most opulent nails on their runway for spring 2019. The brand went all in with the statement embellishment and detailed work.