16 Cute Thanksgiving Nail Ideas You’ll Want To Copy

We’re only one week away from Thanksgiving, so if you still haven’t found your ideal nail idea, we’re here to help. These fun designs are so on point and will help you celebrate the holiday in style. Swipe through the images to find your favorite to re-create it for next Thursday.

Photo Credit: @nailart_bygracie/Instagram

Plaid is the perfect fabric to get cozy in during fall and winter. You can now upgrade your manicure with this fabulous print. To make things more Thanksgiving-appropriate, include a fun turkey drawing.

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.