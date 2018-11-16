16 Cute Thanksgiving Nail Ideas You’ll Want To Copy

We’re only one week away from Thanksgiving, so if you still haven’t found your ideal nail idea, we’re here to help. These fun designs are so on point and will help you celebrate the holiday in style. Swipe through the images to find your favorite to re-create it for next Thursday.



Plaid is the perfect fabric to get cozy in during fall and winter. You can now upgrade your manicure with this fabulous print. To make things more Thanksgiving-appropriate, include a fun turkey drawing.