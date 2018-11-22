Your Ultimate Guide to Different Types of Braids
See all of the stunningly beautiful types of braids you can create. We put together the ultimate guide to every type of braid so you never have a bad hair day. Flip through these images to discover all the creative and cute braid types.
Three Strand Braid
The most basic type of braid, the three strand braid is a hairstyle that each one of us has tried. Chances are that the three strand braid was your go-to hairstyle in elementary school and possibly the first one you learned to do by yourself. This type of braid is so versatile and can be styled in endless ways.