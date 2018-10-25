Vanilla Chai Is The Most Fabulous Blonde Hair Color You Have To Try

All of you ladies who do not want to change your blonde mane once fall comes will be happy with the latest trend. “Vanilla chai” is a technique inspired by the vanilla chai latte drink that is so popular! It all started with the wish of getting the perfectly balanced mix of brunette and blonde hues. That is how you achieve a fresh look for autumn that is trendy and bold at the same time. Check out the fabulous colors below to choose which way you want to go.

The fact that cold days are here doesn’t mean that you have to opt for dark hair colors. In fact, autumn 2018 will be a much more diverse season. The bright vanilla chai shade above is meant for all the blondes who need a refreshment.