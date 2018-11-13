Upgrade Your Hair With Shadow Roots This Winter

You don’t have to worry about overgrown roots anymore. Instead, use them to try out the very popular shadow roots technique. This means that you can keep the roots in your natural hair color, and use several lighter shades to transition to the remaining parts. Since hair colorists always find ways to upgrade every trend, they are now adding fierce, contrasting hues to the roots. Take a cue from the fun examples below and elevate the look of your winter mane.



So bold and so beautiful! Being different from everyone is very much on trend right now. So if you are one of the gals that are all about experimenting with hair colors, make sure to try this one. The contrast between light-grey hues and the daring magenta roots is everything.