Upgrade Your Hair With Shadow Roots This Winter

Upgrade-Your-Hair-With-Shadow-Roots-This-Winter-71

You don’t have to worry about overgrown roots anymore. Instead, use them to try out the very popular shadow roots technique. This means that you can keep the roots in your natural hair color, and use several lighter shades to transition to the remaining parts. Since hair colorists always find ways to upgrade every trend, they are now adding fierce, contrasting hues to the roots. Take a cue from the fun examples below and elevate the look of your winter mane.

Upgrade-Your-Hair-With-Shadow-Roots-This-Winter-white magenta hair

Photo Credit: @chitabeseau/Instagram

So bold and so beautiful! Being different from everyone is very much on trend right now. So if you are one of the gals that are all about experimenting with hair colors, make sure to try this one. The contrast between light-grey hues and the daring magenta roots is everything.

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.