These Winter Hairstyles Will Take Your Breath Away

These-Winter-Hairstyles-Will-Take-Your-Breath-Away-71

All the ladies who love following hair trends each season will be obsessed with the ones we have for this winter. They are all super-chic, easy to steal and pretty. You can expect an array of manes for short, long, thick and fine hair types. Take a look at the winter hairstyles below that will take your breath away.

Ballerina Bun

These-Winter-Hairstyles-Will-Take-Your-Breath-Away-ballerina bun

Photo Credit: @chitabeseau/Instagram

This winter, the ballerina bun is getting an upgrade. Forget about the classy version, and add a trendy twist to it with braids.

Prev Page1 of 16

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.