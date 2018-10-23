Silver hair is one of the most daring variations of blonde you can get. As we are approaching winter, you might want to switch things up a bit. If you added warmth to your hair during the summer, now you can turn yourself into an icy queen by getting a silver dye job. Here are the silver hair looks you can pull off even in 2019.

Silver hair is really versatile. This neutral hair color allows you to add dimension with different grey tones. But why stick only to this color when you can use tones that blend seamlessly with grey to spice things up. This silver hair dye job has a dash of pastel lavender which adds life to the look.