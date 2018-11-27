The Most Vibrant Hair Colors That Are Still Trending This Winter

Winter is usually a time of year when women like to play it safe. This means fashion, hair colors, hairstyles, nails, and even accessories. Well, not this year! Now, you can experiment with all the vibrant hair shades you can think of. We are here to deliver a full range of inspiration that will help you pick the next best hue for you. Be careful, all of the hair colors below are gorgeous! So you’ll definitely have a hard time choosing.

Cotton Candy

Pastel hair colors are trending once again for winter. If you’ve never heard of the cotton candy hair, it is about time that you do. You’ll be missing out if you don’t give this gorgeous shade a try. Cotton candy is meant for all pink lovers who also want to stay on the safe side.