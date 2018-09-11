The Most Epic Hair Moments From Spring 2019 NYFW

New York Fashion Week almost came to an end, which means it’s time to re-cap the coolest designs, hairstyles, and makeup looks that were presented on the runways. Popular brands already announced some of the biggest hair trends you will be opting for in Spring 2019. Get ready to color your hair in bold neon shades, add a lot of floral accessories and VA-VA volume. Here are some of the most epic hair moments from the catwalks at New York Fashion Week.



The Blondes

The two super-innovative designers went with a “Disney Villains” theme for both the designs and the whole appearance of their models. They drew inspiration from the evil Disney characters we all watched in our childhood. Cruella De Vil, Ursula, the Queen of Hearts, Maleficent, are just a part of the looks that were present in the line. Hairstylist Kien Hoang from Oribe took care of the jaw-dropping hair moments. He gave a bold hint of color to the fierce ponytails models were flaunting. Hoang opted for colors such as lavender, neon yellow, lime, red and more, to achieve those epic dos that you’ll actually want to copy.

Rodarte

Just like all the times before, the hairstyles at the Spring 2019 Rodarte show were absolutely surreal. This time Oribe hairstylist Odile Gilbert used real roses to decorate the romantic messy braids of the models. To make things even more extravagant, huge tulle headpieces were added to the final looks.

VFiles

Bumble and Bumble’s lead hairstylist Lucas Wilson opted for 80’s vibes for the VFiles Spring 2019 show. The hair guru thought of the “punk kids stepping into the ’80s workforce with attitude”. This is just another one of the numerous runways who presented fun hair colors for the upcoming warm days. The superb volume only added to the final amazing appearance of the models.

Mansur Gavriel

Mansur Gavriel is another fashion house that opted for fresh flowers in hair. After Beyonce and Rihanna donned fabulous floral headpieces for their Vogue covers, it seems that this is becoming a huge hair trend for the upcoming sunny season. Get ready to shop for plenty of floral hair accessories in Spring 2019.

Lanyu

Bold colors will be in the center of your overall looks in the upcoming spring. If you love experimenting with hairstyles, you will definitely be obsessed with colorful extensions. On the Lanyu runway, models flaunted long loose braids decorated with vibrant teal extensions.

Tom Ford

Unlike other labels, Tom Ford kept it simple and classy. The chic silky head scarves perfectly complimented the luxury-looking styles and added an edgy touch. Hairstylist Orlando Pita put the rest of model’s hair in a sleek-in-the-front, messy-in-the-back bun.