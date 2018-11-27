The Chicest Holiday Hairstyles to Celebrate in Style

It’s the most glamorous time of the year! We prepared a gallery of the chicest holiday hairstyles for you to celebrate in style. Swipe through this article to discover all the creative ways you can get your mane on point this season.

Side-Swept Bouncy Curls

The-Chicest-Holiday-Hairstyles-to-Celebrate-in-Style-curly-hair-with-small-braid

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Big hair, big dreams! Whether you want to embrace your natural hair or get bouncy curls, this is the perfect way to do so. Don’t forget the tiny side braid, as it’s a chic detail that upgrades this party-ready hairstyle.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.