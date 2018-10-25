We are ahead of a new season, so it’s time to check out the trendiest hairstyle ideas for long hair. We tracked the chicest celebrity hairdos to bring you fresh ways to style your long mane. Flip through these images to steal some of these A-list hairstyles that will be trending this season.

J Lo is a real hairstyle chameleon. She is mostly rocking her glamorous waves and over-the-top up-dos. For the upcoming season, she decided to switch things up and get bangs! If you don’t want to cut some lengths, you can spice things up with bangs. These long, wispy bangs on J Lo are the definition of sexy hair.