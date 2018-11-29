Stunning Malibu Blonde Hair Ideas

Inspiration for Blondes From Surf To Glam

We bring you the ultimate Malibu blonde inspo with the help of our favorite California blonde girls. It’s no secret that Californian babes love all variations of blonde manes. Most of the time, you don’t need to go to the hair salon for a change. Just take advantage of the hot Californian sun and let it do its magic on your blonde hair. From the most gorgeous surf girls to Hollywood’s most glamorous red carpets, feast your eyes on the prettiest Malibu blonde hair colors.



Sage Erickson

California surfer girl Sage Erickson rocks shadow roots, one of the trendiest coloring techniques of the season in combination with many lighter blonde tones. The shadow roots give a beautiful natural effect, and you don’t have to worry about visiting your hairdresser too often.