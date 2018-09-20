Stunning Hair Trends To Try From SS 2019 LFW

With the end of another fashion week, we have more fresh hair trends to deliver. Since all of the SS 2019 shows at LFW were super-exciting, there is a lot to choose from. Designers who went with minimalistic clothing introduced some fierce makeup and hair looks. Neon ties, headbands, enormous bows are just a part of the accessories you should be buying for the upcoming spring. Take a cue from the trends below if you want to have the coolest do everywhere you go.

Neon Hair Accessories

Nicholas Kirkwood’s models appeared on the runway rocking the coolest hairstyles we’ve seen this fashion month. Hairstylist Sam McKnight opted for hacker-meets-fashion vibes. He started with braiding chic Dutch braids and continued by putting them up in an updo. Since all of that wasn’t enough for the designer and hair guru, the duo decided to add some fierce neon wire-like accessories throughout the hair. This will definitely be one of the biggest hair trends to flaunt in SS 2019.