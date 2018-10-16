Our Favorite Copper Hair Looks for Fall

There is one hair color to rule them all this autumn. If you are not already obsessed, you should be. The full range of copper shades is taking over both Instagram and real life. These hues are so versatile, daring, and fabulous. When you think of the perfect fall color, this is the one that first comes to mind. Even if you are not huge on hairstyle changes, you will be completely obsessed with the ones below. Make sure that you book an appointment at the salon because you will be thinking of copper hair looks all day today.

Good Old Fall Copper

Basics are sometimes the best way to go. Why experiment when you know that the good old OG copper color looks good on everyone. Add some luscious curls to really accentuate your fabulous new hair color. This whole look works amazingly on many different lengths.