Modern-Relaxed-Perms-That-Will-Change-Your-Mind-About-Perms

How cool it would be if you could wake up with those effortless model-approved waves without having to style your hair. Well, it turns out that the modern perm is here to give you just that – curls of your choice! Unlike the 80s perms with messy tight curls, the modern perm offers many customized options. Many ladies including celebrities like Emma Stone, Julianne Hough, and Lola Kirke opted for the modern relaxed perm to make their life easier and rock the perfect “I woke up like this” hairstyle with no effort. Take a look at these modern relaxed perm hairstyles that will change your mind about perms.

If you want to have nice relaxed waves every day of the year, then you should consider getting the so-called digital perm. Originally, an Asian hair treatment, this relaxed perm gives you space to customize the curls and achieve natural-looking waves that will give you some extra volume.