Ice Blonde is the Perfect Winter Hair Color

As seasons change, so do hair colors. You might think that blonde is the complete wrong idea for winter. Well, these gorgeous ice blonde examples are here to prove you wrong. You will recognize the statement light hues from celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss and many more.

Gigi Hadid actually debuted it this month, which means many will be rocking the infatuating blonde tones soon. This color is approved by the biggest celebrity hairstylists. The holidays are only weeks away, which means you can feel free to splurge on a brand new hairstyle. Check out all the ways you can pull off the trendy icy blonde mane this season.

This fierce ice blonde is upgraded with darker roots. You don’t always have to opt for a completely blonde look from the roots to the tips. By adding several different hues, you get a multidimensional effect. This is such a flattering hair color that will work for all skin tones. And the best thing is that it won’t look boring at all.